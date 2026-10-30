Russian detained in Poland after photographing rail infrastructure, police say

Polish police ​said on Friday they ​had detained a ‌55-year-old Russian ​man suspected of acting for a foreign intelligence service, adding ‌that a court had ordered him held for three months. Officers providing security for a football match in the southern ‌Polish town of Swidnica spotted a man ‌near a railway crossing photographing passing trains and railway infrastructure. Police said they found thousands of photographs of key sites and ⁠transport ​facilities, not ⁠only in Poland, in his possession.

"The man is suspected of ⁠carrying out activities on behalf of a foreign intelligence service. ​All indications are that the photographs he took ⁠could have been used against the security of the state," ⁠the ​police said in a statement. Poland has repeatedly accused Russia of conducting espionage and influence operations ⁠on its territory, also using foreign nationals, while Moscow has ⁠denied ⁠such actions.

The Russian embassy did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.