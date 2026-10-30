German economy grows by 0.2% in Q3, preliminary data shows

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 14:40 IST
German economy grows by 0.2% in Q3, preliminary data shows

​Germany's gross domestic product ‌grew slightly ​more than expected in the third ‌quarter, though the pace of expansion slowed as export growth lost momentum, preliminary data from ‌the statistics office showed on Friday.

Gross domestic ‌product grew by 0.2% compared with the previous three-month period, slightly more than a rise ⁠of ​0.1% forecast by ⁠analysts polled by Reuters. The office said household ⁠and government consumption increased slightly in the third ​quarter, while capital formation declined. The strong ⁠export growth seen in the first half ⁠of 2026 ​also slowed noticeably, it added.

Compared with the same quarter a ⁠year earlier, GDP grew 1.3% after adjusting for ⁠prices ⁠and 1.2% after adjusting for both prices and calendar effects.

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