US orders non-emergency staff to leave Saudi Arabia over security risks

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 23:59 IST
US orders non-emergency staff to leave Saudi Arabia over security risks

The United ​States ordered non-emergency ​government employees ‌and their ​family members to leave Saudi Arabia ‌effective October 23 due to safety risks, the US embassy in Riyadh said ‌on Friday, citing Houthi attacks ‌on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure. US government employees require special authorisation to ⁠use Saudi ​airports ⁠following recent missile and drone attacks, the embassy ⁠said, warning US citizens of potential ​further attacks, airspace closures, flight cancellations ⁠and other travel disruptions.

The fighting between Yemen's ⁠Iran-aligned ​Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's government has intensified in ⁠recent weeks, opening a volatile new front ⁠in ⁠the wider US-Israeli war on Iran.

TRENDING

1
UK to require economic benefits from award of major foreign defence contracts

UK to require economic benefits from award of major foreign defence contract...

Global
2
Rugby-Flanker McReight vows to get better after being voted Australia's best

Rugby-Flanker McReight vows to get better after being voted Australia's best...

Global
3
Vessel catches fire in Strait of Hormuz after incident northeast of Oman, UKMTO says

Vessel catches fire in Strait of Hormuz after incident northeast of Oman, UK...

Global
4
WRAPUP 5-Trump administration bolsters bid to block Alaska Senate certification

WRAPUP 5-Trump administration bolsters bid to block Alaska Senate certificat...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From 10 Billion to 4 Billion: The Demographic Reversal That Could Reshape the Global Economy

Global Supply Chains Can Cushion Economic Shocks, but Foreign Demand Creates a Hidden Risk

Vaccines Save Lives, but Who Handles the Waste? Exposing the Hidden Risks of Immunisation

Turning Trash Into Fuel? Study Finds Much of Municipal Waste's Energy Escapes Solid and Liquid Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026