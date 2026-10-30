US orders non-emergency staff to leave Saudi Arabia over security risks

The United ​States ordered non-emergency ​government employees ‌and their ​family members to leave Saudi Arabia ‌effective October 23 due to safety risks, the US embassy in Riyadh said ‌on Friday, citing Houthi attacks ‌on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure. US government employees require special authorisation to ⁠use Saudi ​airports ⁠following recent missile and drone attacks, the embassy ⁠said, warning US citizens of potential ​further attacks, airspace closures, flight cancellations ⁠and other travel disruptions.

The fighting between Yemen's ⁠Iran-aligned ​Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's government has intensified in ⁠recent weeks, opening a volatile new front ⁠in ⁠the wider US-Israeli war on Iran.