US approves $2.1 billion Patriot missile sale to Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2026 00:44 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 00:44 IST
US approves $2.1 billion Patriot missile sale to Ukraine

The ​US State ‌Department said ​on Friday it had approved the sale of 500 Patriot ‌PAC-3 missiles to Ukraine for an estimated $2.1 billion.

Ukraine will pay for the missiles with contributions from Canada, ‌Germany and Norway routed through the US ‌JUMPSTART program, along with national funds financed by the European Union's Ukraine Support Loan, the State Department said in ⁠a statement. Lockheed ​Martin ⁠is the principal contractor for the sale.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ⁠earlier this week that Ukraine had been waiting for ​almost a month for the US to ⁠sign off on critical missile supplies, as Russia stepped ⁠up ​attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure. The Ukrainian leader has repeatedly called on the US, which ⁠supplies missiles purchased by NATO allies under a program ⁠known as ⁠PURL, to speed up deliveries ahead of winter.

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