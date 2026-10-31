Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed Houthi drone over Medina region
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Friday it had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen's Houthis over Saudi Arabia's Medina region, home to one of Islam's holiest sites and visited by millions of Muslim pilgrims each year.
Cross-border attacks between the Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally recognised government, and the Iran-aligned Houthis, who control the capital Sanaa, have intensified, opening another front in the US-Israeli war on Iran.