Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed Houthi drone over Medina region

​The Saudi-led ​coalition ‌fighting in Yemen ​said on Friday ‌it had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by ‌Yemen's Houthis over Saudi ‌Arabia's Medina region, home to one of Islam's ⁠holiest ​sites ⁠and visited by millions of Muslim ⁠pilgrims each year.

Cross-border ​attacks between the Saudi-led ⁠coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally ⁠recognised ​government, and the Iran-aligned Houthis, who control ⁠the capital Sanaa, have intensified, ⁠opening ⁠another front in the US-Israeli war ‌on Iran.