Colombia central bank holds rate, will shore up reserves with $2 bln
Colombia's central bank board voted by majority to hold its benchmark interest rate at 12.25% on Friday, amid estimates predicting slower economic growth and uncertainty over the evolution of public finances. The board has also approved the purchase of $2 billion from the government, to shore up the bank's reserves, board chief Leonardo Villar told a press conference announcing the two decisions.
Seventeen of 31 analysts in a Reuters poll this week said the board would raise the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 12.5%, while one forecast a 75-basis-point increase to 13%. The remaining 13 analysts said the bank would keep the rate unchanged at 12.25%. Third-quarter economic performance figures are due in mid-November and are expected to show signs of a slowdown.