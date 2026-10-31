​A US ​appeals ‌court on ​Friday rejected the Trump administration's ‌request that it temporarily block California from counting any ‌mail ballots for ‌the November 3 midterm elections from more than 20,000 ⁠registered ​voters ⁠the Trump administration alleges are likely ⁠noncitizens.

The decision marked the ​second time this week ⁠that the San Francisco-based 9th ⁠US ​Circuit Court of Appeals had ⁠denied an emergency request in the ⁠case ⁠from the Justice Department.