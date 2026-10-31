Trump admin again loses bid to block California from counting alleged noncitizen votes
A US appeals court on Friday rejected the Trump administration's request that it temporarily block California from counting any mail ballots for the November 3 midterm elections from more than 20,000 registered voters the Trump administration alleges are likely noncitizens.
The decision marked the second time this week that the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals had denied an emergency request in the case from the Justice Department.