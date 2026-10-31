Tennis-Medvedev clinches ATP Finals berth by reaching Vienna semi-finals

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2026 00:12 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 00:12 IST
Tennis-Medvedev clinches ATP Finals berth by reaching Vienna semi-finals

Daniil Medvedev secured a ​place at the season-ending ATP ​Finals for the seventh ‌time ​after overwhelming Adrian Mannarino 6-2 6-3 to reach the Vienna Open semi-finals on Friday.

The 30-year-old Russian, ‌who missed out on the season finale last year after qualifying every year from 2019 to 2024, joined Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Ben ‌Shelton in the eight-man field. Jannik Sinner has also qualified but will ‌not compete due to injury, leaving four places still available.

Medvedev has enjoyed a resurgent season in which he has surpassed the 50-win mark for the first time since ⁠2023 ​and claimed four ⁠titles. Medvedev took control early against Mannarino with a break of serve and eased through ⁠the opening set.

The former U.S. Open champion broke again at 3-3 in the ​second set and closed out the match with another break. Medvedev will ⁠next face Alcaraz, who defeated Tommy Paul 6-4 7-6(2).

World number one Alexander Zverev thumped Britain's ⁠Arthur ​Fery 6-0 6-2 in 58 minutes to reach the semi-finals. Fery, who received treatment from the physio in the closing stages of ⁠his second-round win against Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday, appeared to be physically hindered ⁠from the ⁠first game against Zverev.

The German will next face either Italy's Matteo Berrettini or Australian fifth seed Alex de ‌Minaur.

TRENDING

1
UK to require economic benefits from award of major foreign defence contracts

UK to require economic benefits from award of major foreign defence contract...

Global
2
Rugby-Flanker McReight vows to get better after being voted Australia's best

Rugby-Flanker McReight vows to get better after being voted Australia's best...

Global
3
Vessel catches fire in Strait of Hormuz after incident northeast of Oman, UKMTO says

Vessel catches fire in Strait of Hormuz after incident northeast of Oman, UK...

Global
4
WRAPUP 5-Trump administration bolsters bid to block Alaska Senate certification

WRAPUP 5-Trump administration bolsters bid to block Alaska Senate certificat...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From 10 Billion to 4 Billion: The Demographic Reversal That Could Reshape the Global Economy

Global Supply Chains Can Cushion Economic Shocks, but Foreign Demand Creates a Hidden Risk

Vaccines Save Lives, but Who Handles the Waste? Exposing the Hidden Risks of Immunisation

Turning Trash Into Fuel? Study Finds Much of Municipal Waste's Energy Escapes Solid and Liquid Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026