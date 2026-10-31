Tennis-Medvedev clinches ATP Finals berth by reaching Vienna semi-finals

Daniil Medvedev secured a ​place at the season-ending ATP ​Finals for the seventh ‌time ​after overwhelming Adrian Mannarino 6-2 6-3 to reach the Vienna Open semi-finals on Friday.

The 30-year-old Russian, ‌who missed out on the season finale last year after qualifying every year from 2019 to 2024, joined Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Ben ‌Shelton in the eight-man field. Jannik Sinner has also qualified but will ‌not compete due to injury, leaving four places still available.

Medvedev has enjoyed a resurgent season in which he has surpassed the 50-win mark for the first time since ⁠2023 ​and claimed four ⁠titles. Medvedev took control early against Mannarino with a break of serve and eased through ⁠the opening set.

The former U.S. Open champion broke again at 3-3 in the ​second set and closed out the match with another break. Medvedev will ⁠next face Alcaraz, who defeated Tommy Paul 6-4 7-6(2).

World number one Alexander Zverev thumped Britain's ⁠Arthur ​Fery 6-0 6-2 in 58 minutes to reach the semi-finals. Fery, who received treatment from the physio in the closing stages of ⁠his second-round win against Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday, appeared to be physically hindered ⁠from the ⁠first game against Zverev.

The German will next face either Italy's Matteo Berrettini or Australian fifth seed Alex de ‌Minaur.