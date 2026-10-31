Tennis-Medvedev clinches ATP Finals berth by reaching Vienna semi-finals
Daniil Medvedev secured a place at the season-ending ATP Finals for the seventh time after overwhelming Adrian Mannarino 6-2 6-3 to reach the Vienna Open semi-finals on Friday.
The 30-year-old Russian, who missed out on the season finale last year after qualifying every year from 2019 to 2024, joined Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton in the eight-man field. Jannik Sinner has also qualified but will not compete due to injury, leaving four places still available.
Medvedev has enjoyed a resurgent season in which he has surpassed the 50-win mark for the first time since 2023 and claimed four titles. Medvedev took control early against Mannarino with a break of serve and eased through the opening set.
The former U.S. Open champion broke again at 3-3 in the second set and closed out the match with another break. Medvedev will next face Alcaraz, who defeated Tommy Paul 6-4 7-6(2).
World number one Alexander Zverev thumped Britain's Arthur Fery 6-0 6-2 in 58 minutes to reach the semi-finals. Fery, who received treatment from the physio in the closing stages of his second-round win against Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday, appeared to be physically hindered from the first game against Zverev.
The German will next face either Italy's Matteo Berrettini or Australian fifth seed Alex de Minaur.