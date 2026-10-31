An informal ​poll by the United Nations ‌Security ​Council on Friday showed former Costa Rican Vice President Rebeca Grynspan extended her lead ‌as frontrunner in the race to become the 10th UN secretary-general, two people close to the process said. Grynspan got 11 votes in ‌favor and 4 against on the 15-member council, marking her ‌strongest showing in seven closed-door ballots conducted in recent months to replace Antonio Guterres as he finishes his second five-year term this year.

Whoever wins will have ⁠to ​tackle multiple ⁠crises, including several wars, cutbacks in American contributions to the UN, and the 193-member ⁠body's declining political relevance as Washington has pulled out of dozens ​of its agencies. Securing the council's recommendation requires at least 9 positive ⁠votes and no "discourage" votes from the five permanent members - France, Britain, the ⁠US, ​Russia and China. Friday's ballot was not coded in a way that would allow decyphering of how the "P5" voted.

Friday also marked ⁠the first poll since United Arab Emirates diplomat Lana Nusseibeh entered ⁠the race, ⁠but the Middle Eastern contender and former ambassador to the UN received 7 votes in favor, 6 ‌against ‌and 2 marked as "no opinion." (Reporting ​by Antoni Slodkowski)