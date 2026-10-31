Costa Rica's Grynspan extends lead in informal UN chief poll, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 00:14 IST
Costa Rica's Grynspan extends lead in informal UN chief poll, sources say

An informal ​poll by the United Nations ‌Security ​Council on Friday showed former Costa Rican Vice President Rebeca Grynspan extended her lead ‌as frontrunner in the race to become the 10th UN secretary-general, two people close to the process said. Grynspan got 11 votes in ‌favor and 4 against on the 15-member council, marking her ‌strongest showing in seven closed-door ballots conducted in recent months to replace Antonio Guterres as he finishes his second five-year term this year.

Whoever wins will have ⁠to ​tackle multiple ⁠crises, including several wars, cutbacks in American contributions to the UN, and the 193-member ⁠body's declining political relevance as Washington has pulled out of dozens ​of its agencies. Securing the council's recommendation requires at least 9 positive ⁠votes and no "discourage" votes from the five permanent members - France, Britain, the ⁠US, ​Russia and China. Friday's ballot was not coded in a way that would allow decyphering of how the "P5" voted.

Friday also marked ⁠the first poll since United Arab Emirates diplomat Lana Nusseibeh entered ⁠the race, ⁠but the Middle Eastern contender and former ambassador to the UN received 7 votes in favor, 6 ‌against ‌and 2 marked as "no opinion." (Reporting ​by Antoni Slodkowski)

TRENDING

1
UK to require economic benefits from award of major foreign defence contracts

UK to require economic benefits from award of major foreign defence contract...

Global
2
Rugby-Flanker McReight vows to get better after being voted Australia's best

Rugby-Flanker McReight vows to get better after being voted Australia's best...

Global
3
Vessel catches fire in Strait of Hormuz after incident northeast of Oman, UKMTO says

Vessel catches fire in Strait of Hormuz after incident northeast of Oman, UK...

Global
4
WRAPUP 5-Trump administration bolsters bid to block Alaska Senate certification

WRAPUP 5-Trump administration bolsters bid to block Alaska Senate certificat...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From 10 Billion to 4 Billion: The Demographic Reversal That Could Reshape the Global Economy

Global Supply Chains Can Cushion Economic Shocks, but Foreign Demand Creates a Hidden Risk

Vaccines Save Lives, but Who Handles the Waste? Exposing the Hidden Risks of Immunisation

Turning Trash Into Fuel? Study Finds Much of Municipal Waste's Energy Escapes Solid and Liquid Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026