Motorcycling-MotoGP title 'already lost' after Sepang withdrawal, says Martin

Aprilia's Jorge Martin said on Saturday his ​MotoGP title challenge was effectively over after ​withdrawing from the Malaysian Grand ‌Prix to ​continue his recovery from a wrist fracture. The 2024 champion pulled out before qualifying at Sepang after struggling with the injury he ‌suffered in a sprint-race crash at Phillip Island last weekend.

The 28-year-old trails championship leader Marc Marquez by 10 points with four rounds remaining, including the Malaysian GP. "I don't have to think about the ‌championship. Maybe I can win it, but for me it's already lost," Martin told reporters.

"For ‌sure I will fight till the end, not only for me, because at the end of the day I'm already a champion, but for my team, for my people, I will fight till the end, I will ⁠try again ​in Qatar. Otherwise I ⁠would stay at home and rest." Martin said he had pushed to race at Sepang but lacked the strength under ⁠braking needed to compete at the highest level, prompting the decision to withdraw rather than risk aggravating ​the injury.

"I felt that I could ride with almost no pain, but for maybe ⁠one lap," the Spaniard said. "After that I started to have a lot of pain, I couldn't be constant, so watching ⁠a ​bit the lap times and my performance, we decided to stop, to try to wait.

"We thought together with the team that the effort I was doing was too much ⁠to continue and nothing to gain. It was just going to be very difficult even to ⁠score one point." Gresini Racing's ⁠Alex Marquez stormed to a thrilling pole position at the Malaysian MotoGP on Saturday, edging elder brother and reigning champion Marc Marquez, while ‌Pedro Acosta completed ‌the front row.