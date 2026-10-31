Halloween protests put France on high alert as Germany's Gen Z movement plans rallies 

France on Saturday heightened security ahead of a fresh round of nationwide protests coinciding with Halloween, deploying around 70,000 security personnel amid fears that demonstrators could use festive masks to conceal their identities, while a youth-led movement in Germany prepared to stage demonstrations across 21 cities over living costs, austerity and social inequality. According to France 24, French authorities are on high alert as the protests coincide with Halloween celebrations, with concerns that masks and costumes could make it difficult to identify those involved in possible acts of violence.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez warned of a "very high risk" of unrest, assuring that authorities would respond firmly to any violence. "Everyone is on deck to ensure an extremely firm response to any trouble," Nunez said at a news conference earlier this week, outlining security arrangements for Saturday.

Around 70,000 security personnel have been deployed across France, matching the number mobilised a week earlier, as authorities seek to prevent a repeat of the violence that erupted on October 17. Ahead of the demonstrations, several shops and businesses across the country boarded up their storefronts amid concerns over possible vandalism and damage.

Alain Di Crescenzo, president of France's chamber of commerce, told France Inter that business owners were anxious about the situation. "Shopkeepers can't wait for Saturday to be over," he said, adding that Halloween could complicate security arrangements as people wearing masks might make identification difficult.

Meanwhile, Germany is also preparing for nationwide demonstrations led by young people, with the initiative "Gen Z regelt" (Gen Z's Got It) calling for protests in 21 cities, including Berlin, Cologne, Hamburg and Munich, on Saturday. According to the DW news site, thousands are expected to participate in demonstrations against "broken schools and austerity", as well as rising living costs, social injustice, military conscription and climate change.

The organisers have categorically distanced themselves from the violence witnessed during recent protests in France, with the Gen Z regelt's website stating that the initiative is "against all violence", whether directed at people or property. German police have said they remain "vigilant and relaxed", emphasising their intention to protect people's right to assemble and express their opinions.

However, concerns remain over the possibility of extremist groups infiltrating the demonstrations. Andreas Rosskopf, head of the German Federal Police's GdP union, warned that police would take a firm stance against any violence. "State, but also federal police, will offer a firm and decisive response," he told the Rheinische Post newspaper on Wednesday.

Rosskopf also cautioned that radicals and extremists could join the demonstrations to "attack police" or "simply be destructive." The demonstrations in France gained momentum in late September as President Emmanuel Macron's minority government began discussions on the 2027 budget. With public debt approaching 120 per cent of economic output and borrowing costs rising, the government faces mounting pressure to reduce spending.

Students protesting the deteriorating condition of schools, overcrowded classrooms and an admissions system widely perceived as unfair have been joined by trade unions and members of the resurgent 'Yellow Vest' movement, which is demanding action on the cost of living. Germany's youth-led protests similarly reflect dissatisfaction over rising prices, poorly maintained schools, government spending cuts and concerns that political decisions are being taken without adequate consideration of younger generations.

The developments come amid a wider wave of largely youth-led demonstrations across Europe, with protesters raising concerns over the cost of living, declining educational facilities, social inequality and diminishing economic prospects. (ANI)