Three planes carrying residents evacuated from Oleshky arrive in Belarus, news agency reports

Three ​planes carrying ​residents evacuated from ‌the Russian-controlled ​Ukrainian town of Oleshky landed at ‌Gomel airport in Belarus, the Belta state news agency reported on ‌Saturday. The evacuees, wishing to leave ‌for Ukraine, travelled by bus via the Crimean peninsula to the Russian ⁠town ​of ⁠Anapa before flying to Belarus and will ⁠proceed to Ukraine via a ​border crossing, Belta said.

Starving and exhausted ⁠residents were evacuated by bus ⁠on Friday ​as part of a joint relief operation by ⁠the opposing sides, the first of its ⁠kind ⁠in four years and eight months of war.