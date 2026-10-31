Soccer-Manchester United captain Fernandes returns to starting lineup at Chelsea

Manchester United ​captain Bruno Fernandes was ​restored to the ‌starting lineup ​against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday by under-pressure manager ‌Michael Carrick after he dropped the Portuguese international last weekend. United lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth in ‌the Premier league on Sunday without Fernandes, who ‌was dropped after criticising tactics following a 4-1 drubbing at Como in the Champions League.

United sit one point above ⁠the relegation ​zone after ⁠a string of poor results this season under their former ⁠midfield stalwart Carrick. Chelsea are also looking for a morale-boosting ​result after losing 2-0 at home to London ⁠rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last weekend ⁠and ​against Liverpool in the League Cup fourth round on penalties on Wednesday.

Manager Xabi Alonso picked ⁠19-year-old Estevao to start following criticism from fans that the ⁠exciting ⁠Brazil winger was underused and amid media talk he could be looking to ‌move.