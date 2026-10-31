Cricket-Harmer, Rabada steer South Africa to series win over Australia

South Africa spinner Simon Harmer took a career-best 6-16 and Kagiso ​Rabada became the fastest by balls bowled to reach 350 test ​wickets as the hosts thumped Australia by 176 runs ‌to ​clinch their three-match series 2-1 at Newlands on Saturday. Set a target of 288 for victory, the tourists were bowled out for 111 as South Africa leapfrogged them to go top of the test world rankings for the ‌first time since January 2016.

Australia had hopes of chasing down the total but lost two wickets in the first over of the final day and slumped to 62 for eight as their effort became a battle of survival that South Africa ended before tea. There will be questions asked of this Australia side in the wake ‌of the defeat, not least another poor batting display and the decision to bowl on the opening morning that left them batting last on ‌a wearing wicket.

"The trend of this game was once you got yourself in there were runs to be had," Australia captain Pat Cummins said. "But within the first hour the game was away from us and we did not give ourselves a chance. "We are a really good side but playing tough opponents away from home is always difficult. We came here thinking we were good ⁠enough to ​win but we couldn't do it."

Hopes of ⁠victory evaporated in the first half hour as Rabada (3-39) removed the top three batters to take his tally to 350 test wickets, taking 13,808 deliveries, fewer than compatriot Dale Steyn (14,719) and Pakistan’s ⁠Waqar Younis (14,905). After that Harmer came into his own, exploiting the conditions expertly to also claim a first 10-wicket haul in tests with figures of 10-120 across the match.

Rabada removed ​opener Matt Renshaw (0), caught by wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton down the leg side, and the struggling Marnus Labuschagne (4) leg before wicket in the first over ⁠of the innings He then had the dangerous Travis Head caught at gully by Marco Jansen to rock Australia early on.

First-innings centurion Josh Inglis (4) was run out attempting a quick single to compound Australia’s ⁠woes, ​and from there Harmer took the last six wickets. Cummins (11 from 90 balls) and innings top-scorer Nathan Lyon (33 not out) delayed the inevitable with a ninth-wicket stand that lasted 17.2 overs, but Harmer trapped the former lbw and then bowled Josh Hazlewood to seal the win.

"It was just understanding what I needed ⁠to do, getting the ball in the right areas as often as I could, and playing with my pace and trajectories, the little nuances I ⁠have learnt along the way. It all ⁠worked out alright," Harmer said. "Today was a lot of fun, fielders around the bat and trying to get the win. That is the stuff of dreams for a spinner."

The victory also keeps alive South Africa's hopes of defending their ‌World Test Championship title ‌next year having beaten Australia at Lord's in the previous decider in 2025.