Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Haas boss Komatsu lashes out at 'nonsense' Bearman salary rumours

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu vehemently dismissed reports that excessive salary demands from Oliver Bearman's camp were holding up the British ​driver's contract extension, accusing those spreading the claims of inventing stories to generate clicks. Bearman's future with US-owned Haas has been in the spotlight after the ​Formula One team confirmed Brazilian Rafael Camara would replace Esteban Ocon for 2027 but stopped short of announcing ‌a new ​deal for the 21-year-old, whose contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Japanese bodybuilder, 90, flexes ageless ambition on Spanish stage

Nonagenarian Japanese bodybuilder Toshisuke Kanazawa took to the stage on Spain's Costa del Maresme on Friday, aiming to prove that age is no barrier to peak physical fitness. The 90-year-old travelled to the coastal town of Santa Susanna to compete against rivals decades his junior in the masters category for athletes aged 50 and older in a competition held by the International ‌Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation.

Tennis-Zverev finally takes his place at the summit

Alexander Zverev, who spent years waiting for his moment to reach the summit of his sport only for a new golden generation to surge past him, has claimed the honour that long eluded him by climbing to the top of the world rankings. Zverev had long been one of the brightest talents to emerge in the 2010s, but his path, like that of his peers, was largely blocked by the enduring dominance of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Motorcycling-Acosta wins Malaysian GP sprint, Marc Marquez extends championship lead

KTM's Pedro Acosta won a thrilling Malaysian Grand Prix sprint at the Sepang International Circuit on Saturday, ‌while Ducati's Marc Marquez finished second, capitalising on MotoGP title rival Jorge Martin's withdrawal. Gresini Racing's pole sitter Alex Marquez crashed out of the lead on lap three, while Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura, who led for most of the 10-lap sprint, conceded positions towards the end to finish fourth, behind Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi.

Motor racing-Ferrari's Leclerc fastest ‌in both Mexico practice sessions

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fastest in both practice sessions on Friday for a Mexico City Grand Prix set to crown 20-year-old Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli as Formula One's youngest champion. Antonelli missed Thursday's media day to recover from a viral illness, but the Italian was second on the timesheets in the first session and fourth in the later one at the capital's high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Motor racing-Verstappen and Lawson get grid drops after Mexico practice clash

Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson received one-place grid drops after they collided on track in Friday's Mexico City Grand Prix second practice session. Both drivers were also given a penalty point each after the two cars hit each other side on.

NHL roundup: Anton Lundell's first hat trick powers Panthers past Jets

Anton Lundell scored his first career hat trick ⁠and Seth Jones added ​one goal and two assists to lead the Florida Panthers to a 5-2 victory over ⁠the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night in Sunrise, Fla. The Jets took their eighth loss in a row (0-6-2). The franchise record is 10, which has happened three times (2000, 1994 and 1980).

NBA roundup: LeBron James delivers late as Sixers get by Knicks

LeBron James converted a key putback and finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as the Philadelphia 76ers edged the visiting New York Knicks 98-93 on ⁠Friday. On a night when all NBA games were the teams' openers in NBA Cup play, Philadelphia was without Jaylen Brown (knee), giving Anfernee Simons an opportunity to shine in an expanded role. Simons scored 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 27 points, while VJ Edgecombe hit a clutch 3-pointer and finished with 13 points. The Sixers have won five of ​their first six games.

US court reinstates 'Sunday Ticket' class action verdict against NFL

A US federal appeals court on Friday reinstated a jury's verdict against the National Football League in an antitrust lawsuit claiming it overcharged subscribers to its Sunday Ticket game telecasts for more than a decade, but said the league ⁠can have a new trial on damages. The ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower court judge in California who had thrown out a $4.7 billion verdict against the NFL after the trial in 2024.

Pope Leo tries to stay neutral as basketball rivals descend on Vatican

Popes have received heads of state, royalty and pilgrims by the busload in the Vatican's Paul VI Audience Hall. On Saturday, Pope ⁠Leo ​received his old college basketball team and, in a show of sportsmanship that went only so far, their opponents. Leo, the first American pope, greeted the men's and women's teams from his alma mater Villanova, where he graduated in 1977, and from their rival Notre Dame, before roughly 7,000 players, guests and supporters.

Tennis-Medvedev clinches ATP Finals berth by reaching Vienna semi-finals

Daniil Medvedev secured a place at the season-ending ATP Finals for the seventh time after overwhelming Adrian Mannarino 6-2 6-3 to reach the Vienna Open semi-finals on Friday. The 30-year-old Russian, who missed out on the season finale last year after qualifying every year from 2019 to 2024, joined Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Ben ⁠Shelton in the eight-man field.

Motorcycling-MotoGP title 'already lost' after Sepang withdrawal, says Martin

Aprilia's Jorge Martin said on Saturday his MotoGP title challenge was effectively over after withdrawing from the Malaysian Grand Prix to continue his recovery from a wrist fracture. The 2024 champion pulled out before qualifying at Sepang after struggling with the injury he suffered ⁠in a sprint-race crash at Phillip Island last weekend.

Tennis-Fernandez sets up Pan Pacific Open title clash ⁠with Shnaider

Canada's Leylah Fernandez extended her strong late-season run by beating Kamilla Rakhimova 7-5 6-3 on Saturday to reach the Pan Pacific Open final, where she faces Russia's Diana Shnaider. The 24-year-old reached a second straight final after finishing runner-up to world number one Elena Rybakina in Ningbo last week.

Warriors escape 25-point hole behind Stephen Curry's 31, top Lakers

Stephen Curry poured in 31 points, the Golden State bench chipped in 50 more, and the Warriors exacted a measure of revenge for an opening-night loss with ‌a 112-95 triumph over the Los Angeles Lakers in each ‌team's NBA Cup opener Friday in San Francisco. Coming off a 44-point performance in a win at Minnesota, Curry buried eight of his 14 attempts from 3-point range as ​the Warriors overcame a 25-point deficit and a 37-point effort by Luka Doncic.