Motor racing-Reserve driver Hirakawa replaces Ocon for F1 race debut with Haas

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 22:34 IST
Motor racing-Reserve driver Hirakawa replaces Ocon for F1 race debut with Haas

Japanese reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa will make ​his Formula One debut in place of Esteban ​Ocon at US-owned Haas for this weekend's ‌Mexico ​City Grand Prix, the Formula One team said on Saturday. A team spokesman said the replacement was not due to illness but gave no further details. The governing FIA confirmed ‌the change.

There was no immediate comment from Ocon. The French driver is due to leave Haas at the end of the season, with Brazilian Rafael Camara moving up from Formula Two for 2027.

Hirakawa, 32, is a two-times world endurance champion and Le Mans ‌24 Hours winner with Toyota, who have a technical partnership with Ferrari-powered Haas. He took part in first practice at ‌the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Friday, the third time he has done that this season. Haas are seventh in the constructors' championship and seven points ahead of Audi. Britain's Ollie Bearman has scored 23 of their 30 points from 18 races so far.

With five races remaining, Ocon's replacement and the ⁠lack of ​further explanation raised questions about ⁠who would partner Bearman after Mexico. The next race is the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo, a home round for Camara who leads the F2 ⁠championship but has no scheduled races until the final rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi at the end of November and early ​December.

Haas also have Australian Jack Doohan, a former Alpine race driver, as a reserve. Ocon's future in Formula One remains ⁠uncertain, with Cadillac and Racing Bulls the only teams with possible openings but with clear candidates other than the Frenchman.

Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu spoke ⁠out ​on Friday about reports that he and Ocon had argued at the Miami Grand Prix in May. "Some people invent the story. You know, what happened in Miami, about apparently I had an argument with Esteban Ocon? That's just absolutely ⁠zero truth in there," he said. "Even those people claiming that they had some insider information, etcetera, absolute total nonsense."

A tetchy radio ⁠exchange between Ocon and his ⁠race engineer Laura Mueller in second Friday practice was also highlighted by some, with the driver complaining about the team's decision to switch him to the medium tyre. "No, no. I ‌wanted the soft. ‌Don't do that to me. Come on," said Ocon.

TRENDING

1
UK to require economic benefits from award of major foreign defence contracts

UK to require economic benefits from award of major foreign defence contract...

Global
2
Rugby-Flanker McReight vows to get better after being voted Australia's best

Rugby-Flanker McReight vows to get better after being voted Australia's best...

Global
3
Vessel catches fire in Strait of Hormuz after incident northeast of Oman, UKMTO says

Vessel catches fire in Strait of Hormuz after incident northeast of Oman, UK...

Global
4
WRAPUP 5-Trump administration bolsters bid to block Alaska Senate certification

WRAPUP 5-Trump administration bolsters bid to block Alaska Senate certificat...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Transforming the Ocean: Can Seafood Giants Protect Our Food Supply?

Is AI Making Work Feel Harder? Your Prompting Habits Could Be Part of the Explanation

Learning Crisis Grips Philippines as 99% of Grade 10 Students Fall Below Proficiency Standards

Why Asia-Pacific Must Fix Digital Trade Rules Before Small Businesses Miss Out on Future Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026