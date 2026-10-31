Borsa Istanbul general manager detained in fund investigation, Anadolu Agency says

The ​general manager ‌of Turkish stock ​exchange Borsa Istanbul, Korkmaz Enes Ergun, was detained ‌on Saturday on suspicion of accepting bribes, state-owned Anadolu Agency reported.

The report said Ergun had ‌been detained as part of investigations conducted ‌by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office into capital market transactions. Ergun "has been taken into custody as ⁠part ​of ⁠the investigation on allegations of 'membership in an organisation established to ⁠commit crimes' and 'bribery'," the news agency said, without ​specifying its source.

Representatives of the Istanbul ⁠stock exchange were not immediately available to comment on ⁠the ​news, which was widely reported across Turkish media. Regulators last month ordered the ⁠liquidation of 131 funds managed by seven asset ⁠managers ⁠following warnings by some that they could not meet redemption payments.