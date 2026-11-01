Soccer-Real Madrid defender Militao's house burgled during Clasico

Real Madrid defender ​Eder Militao's house ​was burgled ‌during his ​side's 2-1 victory over Barcelona on Sunday, with El ‌Mundo reporting on Saturday that thieves took jewellery and watches valued at €350,000 ($391,000). The Brazilian was on ‌the bench for Real Madrid when thieves ‌entered his home through a third-floor bathroom window and ransacked Militao's bedroom. Bags, watches and jewellery were ⁠stolen.

Militao's ​family were ⁠in the house watching the Clasico match on the ⁠ground floor and did not notice anything ​suspicious. The burglary was the latest in a series ⁠targeting high-profile footballers in Spain in recent years.

Former ⁠Barcelona ​forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffered a broken jaw during an armed robbery in 2022. ⁠Real Betis striker Troy Parrott and former Paris ⁠St ⁠Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico were victims of robberies this month. ($1 = 0.8962 euros)