Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 01-11-2026 02:26 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment ​news briefs.

A century on, ​Budapest circus revives Houdini's ‌daring escapes

Bound in ​chains, plunged upside down into a water-filled tank and flirting with death, Harry Houdini ‌returned to the stage in Budapest on Friday as a new circus production celebrated the legendary escape artist a century after his death. The Circus of ‌Budapest premiered a performance inspired by Houdini's most famous feats, recreating ‌some of the daring escapes that left audiences astonished and helped turn him into one of the world's first entertainment superstars.

Indian broadcaster Zee’s profit falls as ⁠FIFA-related costs weigh

India’s ​Zee Entertainment ⁠Enterprises reported a 38% drop in quarterly profit on Friday, as costs related to ⁠the FIFA World Cup broadcast and other initiatives offset gains from subscription growth. Here ​are some details:

Patrick Stewart, Shakespearean actor turned 'Star Trek' and 'X-Men' star, ⁠dies at 86

Patrick Stewart, who rose from poverty in England to become an accomplished ⁠Shakespearean ​stage actor and then achieved global stardom as the erudite Captain Jean-Luc Picard in TV's "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and ⁠the telepathic Professor Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" movies, has died at the ⁠age of ⁠86.

Stewart, knighted in 2010 by Queen Elizabeth II for his contributions to drama, died at his home ‌in Los ‌Angeles, according to a statement on ​his X account.

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