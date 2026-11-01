Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Health Rounds: Rise in US colon cancer rates not limited to young adults, analysis finds

Today we report on a troubling cancer trend among US adults of all ages. We also report on impressive survival data from a two-drug regimen that could be an ​alternative to more expensive immunotherapies for some patients with a type of advanced kidney cancer. COLORECTAL CANCER RATES ON THE RISE IN ALL US ADULTS

Sun Pharma's profit falls on Organon deal charge; specialty drug sales remain ​strong

India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported a drop in second-quarter profit on Friday, as a one-time charge largely tied to its planned acquisition of Organon ‌weighed, though demand for ​specialty medicines remained strong. The country's top drugmaker by revenue posted a consolidated net profit of 19.89 billion rupees ($209.31 million) in the quarter ended September 30, down from 31.18 billion rupees a year earlier.

Japan's Omron Healthcare taps India manufacturing to reduce reliance on Vietnam

Omron Healthcare, the medical-device unit of Japan's Omron Corp, opened its first Indian factory on Friday as part of its plans to reduce its reliance on Vietnam and target a largely untapped domestic market for blood pressure monitors. India could eventually become one of Omron Healthcare's biggest production bases, President and CEO Ayumu Okada told Reuters earlier this week, ahead of the inauguration of the factory in the southern Indian city of Chennai on Friday.

Congo Ebola ‌outbreak kills more than 5,000

The death toll from the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo has surpassed 5,000, government data showed on Friday, as authorities had yet to find a way to control the country's deadliest Ebola epidemic on record. There are no approved treatments or vaccines to combat the rare Bundibugyo species, which is behind the outbreak in the Central African country.

Sanofi teases appetite for larger deals, lifts 2026 growth targets under new CEO Garijo

French drugmaker Sanofi said on Friday it was prepared to pursue larger deals as it seeks to rebuild its basket of experimental drugs for future growth under new CEO Belen Garijo.

Its shares rose nearly 6% to their highest since April and were among the top gainers in Europe as the company raised its 2026 growth targets for the second time this year.

Exclusive-India orders Sun Pharma to halt eye-care drug production at plant after quality lapses

Indian drug regulators ordered Sun Pharmaceutical Industries to stop manufacturing, selling and ‌distributing ophthalmic products made at its Assam facility after finding failure in its quality management system, documents reviewed by Reuters showed. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and the office of Drugs Controller Assam ordered the shutdown on August 20 after a joint federal-state inspection of the facility identified lapses in the system meant to ensure product quality and safety, following Sun Pharma's move in July to voluntarily recall about 11 eye-care brands.

Merck to boost next ‌decade revenue forecast on new drugs optimism

Merck said on Thursday it plans to raise its revenue forecast from new products over the next decade, buoyed by recent clinical trial successes and acquisitions, as the company prepares for the loss of patent protection on blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda. Merck CEO Robert Davis said its January forecast of $70 billion by the mid-2030s for its emerging portfolio of new medicines had not factored in the potential impact of positive clinical trial readouts and some other new assets, such as its Terns Pharma deal and an experimental PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody drug.

Bangladesh death toll from dengue rises, unlikely to ease before December

Bangladesh recorded its highest monthly dengue death toll of the year in October, with experts warning the outbreak is unlikely to ease significantly before December. The outbreak has killed 418 people and led to more than 133,000 hospital admissions this year as of October 30, according to health ministry data. October alone accounted for 173 deaths, surpassing September's 148 and making it the deadliest month of 2026 so far.

Nigeria reports two suspected Ebola cases in northeast region

Health authorities in Nigeria are investigating two suspected Ebola cases in the country's northeast region, the Nigeria Centre ⁠for Disease Control and Prevention ​said on Saturday. The two individuals have been isolated while officials carry out contact identification, listing and laboratory testing, authorities said in a ⁠post on X.

AbbVie lifts annual profit forecast as immunology drugs continue to fuel growth

AbbVie raised its annual profit forecast on Friday after topping Wall Street third-quarter expectations, driven by booming demand for its newer immunology and brain disease drugs, sending its shares up 1%. The drugmaker's shares have risen about 27% this year to record highs, as investors expect its newer immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, along with its treatments in development, to offset declining sales of former marquee drug Humira.

US FDA issues warning on Medline beds after 2 deaths, 16 serious injuries

The US Food and ⁠Drug Administration on Thursday warned of safety risks associated with Medline beds and accessories after the company reported two deaths and 16 serious injuries linked to fire, entrapment and asphyxiation hazards. According to the regulator, Medline has told customers it is discontinuing and exiting the market for all Medline-branded beds and associated products, including homecare, bariatric and long-term care beds, as well as pendants, accessories and replacement parts.

AstraZeneca CEO strikes bullish tone on pipeline as stock rallies

AstraZeneca unveiled plans on Friday to save about $1.5 billion annually to invest in its drug pipeline, ​sparking the biggest one-day share rally in a year as CEO Pascal Soriot moved to shift the focus back to growth after a turbulent few months. The more bullish tone signals a revival for the UK-based drugmaker, a long-term market success story, which saw some clinical trial setbacks and talk of a deal for smaller US rival Bristol Myers Squibb weigh on its shares earlier in the year.

US health ⁠department to remove broad black box warning from three estrogen patch products

The US health department on Friday approved the removal of the strictest "black box" warnings from the labels of three estradiol transdermal patches, the hormone therapies used to treat menopause symptoms. Women in the United States have been struggling to find hormone replacement treatments such as estrogen patches to ease symptoms, including mood swings, hot flashes and sleep disturbances, amid surging demand.

India's Max Healthcare posts lower quarterly profit on higher tax expenses

India's Max Healthcare Institute reported a 15.6% fall in second-quarter profit on Friday, as the absence of a one-time tax benefit from ⁠a ​year earlier overshadowed growth in patient volumes across its expanding hospital network. The hospital operator's consolidated net profit fell to 4.15 billion rupees ($43.64 million) in the quarter ended September 30 from 4.91 billion rupees a year earlier.

US court lifts ruling requiring Idaho to allow some abortions to protect women's health

A US appeals court on Friday paused a judge's ruling that said Idaho's near-total ban on abortion is unconstitutional because it does not provide exceptions for when pregnancies pose risks to women's health. The San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals said in a 2-1 decision that a doctor who sued over Idaho's abortion ban is unlikely to prevail on claims that the US Constitution protects the right to a health-saving abortion.

Bayer wins US trial in which it was alleged that Roundup caused cancer in three women

Bayer won a US court trial on Thursday over claims by three women that Roundup had caused their cancer cases.

EMA to ⁠review Lundbeck's depression, anxiety drug Deanxit after serious side effects reported

The European Medicines Agency's risk-monitoring committee said on Friday it had begun reviewing Deanxit, a depression and anxiety medicine by Danish drugmaker H Lundbeck, following reports of serious neurological and psychiatric side effects. The EMA's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) will evaluate the reports and other available data before deciding whether to retain, amend, suspend or revoke the drug's marketing authorisation. The review is expected to conclude ⁠by March 2027.

France recalls more condoms over manufacturing defects

France is recalling more condoms after its consumer watchdog said on Friday it had ⁠found they had manufacturing defects that raised the risk of them bursting and ripping. The agency said it was suspending for a year sales and imports of all condom brands that were made by a Malaysian manufacturer using the faulty process.

US measles cases rise to 4,852, CDC says

The US CDC on Friday reported 4,852 measles cases in the country as of October 29, up 264 cases from the previous update.

Here are key details:

US FDA approves Inovio's treatment for rare throat disease; shares surge

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Inovio Pharmaceuticals' treatment for a rare respiratory condition, marking the company's first approved product. Shares of Inovio were up 257% in extended trading.

Bayer ‌wins Roundup weedkiller cancer trial while awaiting settlement ruling

Bayer won a trial on Thursday ‌over claims by three women that its Roundup weedkiller caused their cancer, while awaiting a broader ruling from a separate court on the company's $7.25 billion effort to settle other Roundup cases. The trial was a test for the continued viability of ​Roundup lawsuits after a US Supreme Court ruling in Bayer's favour limited the legal claims that plaintiffs can bring.