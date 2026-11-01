North Korea says defence research institutes tested major weapon system

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2026 03:14 IST | Created: 01-11-2026 03:14 IST
North Korea says defence research institutes tested major weapon system

North Korea's state ​media KCNA reported on ‌Sunday that ​the country's defense science research institutes tested a major weapon system.

The test was intended ‌to "assess adaptation to combat and power of a cluster-bomb warhead to be tipped on tactical ballistic missiles," KCNA said. The test found that a ‌standard Type 2 cluster bomb warhead can destroy a target ‌area of 12 to 13 hectares at its highest density, KCNA said.

The cluster bomb warheads fall into four categories, an official at North Korea's missile ⁠administration said ​without elaborating. North Korea ⁠will enable its military units by the end of 2026 to use all ⁠types of the bombs, depending on their operational purposes, KCNA said.

Pyongyang has ​ramped up its show of force in recent weeks with ⁠multiple missile tests and holding a drone exhibition. Analysts said the tests could ⁠be ​part of efforts to modernize the military. North Korea gained experience in modern warfare, sending troops to the war in ⁠Ukraine for its ally Moscow. North Korea test-fired around 10 ballistic missiles ⁠from its east ⁠coast toward the sea on Thursday, when German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited South Korea for a summit.

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