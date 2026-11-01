Hanwha signs $269 million shipbuilding contract for US Navy

​Hanwha ​Defense USA ‌said on Sunday ​it had signed a $269 ‌million contract with Tote Services to build a medium landing ‌ship for US Navy. The ‌2,687-ton, 100-metre vessel is to be used for ⁠operations in ​disputed ⁠waters including the Indo-Pacific region, ⁠Hanwha said in a statement.

The ship ​is to be built ⁠at the South Korean-owned Philly Shipyard ⁠in ​the US under the first order ⁠since Hanwha acquired the facility in ⁠December ⁠2024, the company said.