Hanwha signs $269 million shipbuilding contract for US Navy
Hanwha Defense USA said on Sunday it had signed a $269 million contract with Tote Services to build a medium landing ship for US Navy. The 2,687-ton, 100-metre vessel is to be used for operations in disputed waters including the Indo-Pacific region, Hanwha said in a statement.
The ship is to be built at the South Korean-owned Philly Shipyard in the US under the first order since Hanwha acquired the facility in December 2024, the company said.