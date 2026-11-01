Motorcycling-MotoGP confident Qatar race can go ahead despite rider pushback

MotoGP is set to go ahead with the Qatar Grand Prix even ​as a group of riders demand more assurances for travelling to the region, ​with organisers arguing that a "zero-risk environment" is unrealistic. The race at the ‌Lusail ​International Circuit, originally scheduled for April, was postponed to November 6 to 8 due to the US-Israeli war against Iran.

"MotoGP has provided teams and riders with every assurance available from the State of Qatar, the circuit ... and our own ongoing risk assessment processes," a MotoGP ‌spokesperson said. "We fully respect the concerns raised and highlight that safety remains the priority for everyone involved."

RIDERS SEEK MORE SAFETY ASSURANCES However, the MotoGP spokesperson said the expectation of a zero-risk environment was not realistic anywhere in the world by any government or organiser.

"Over the past months, we have maintained continuous dialogue with teams and riders, sharing the latest information available, providing direct access to ‌documents and answering questions openly and transparently," the spokesperson said. Carlos Ezpeleta, deputy CEO of MotoGP, visited Qatar on Thursday, where the circuit's president, Abdulrahman Al-Mannai, said they were ready to ‌welcome the riders, teams and fans for the 20th round of the season.

However, Spain's embassy in Qatar has issued a notice urging its citizens not to travel to the Gulf nation unless absolutely necessary. Spaniards make up the largest share of riders on the grid, including world champion Marc Marquez.

A person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters Qatar has guaranteed teams would not be stranded in case of escalation in the conflict and they could ⁠leave the country ​safely in time for the final two rounds ⁠in Portugal and Spain later in November. The person said championship leader Marquez, a seven-times MotoGP champion, was one of the riders seeking more assurances.

"Additional impossible asks at the last moment go beyond what can realistically be guaranteed by ⁠any event organiser, government or sporting body," the MotoGP spokesperson said. "Our position is based solely on the most up-to-date intelligence, expert advice and assurances available to us." APRILIA WANT TO 'TURN THE PAGE'

Marquez has not publicly ​stated his position on travelling to Qatar, but Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi defended the Spaniard after he came under criticism for not taking a stance. "I have read ⁠that all the blame has been placed on Marc, as if he were the one who did not want to go to Qatar. That is not the case," he told Sky Sport. "Marc simply asked, as many other riders did, for ⁠an ​organisational safety plan — nothing more, nothing less. He did not say, 'I don't want to go'.

"There are circumstances that could make you think it would be better not to go. But if the necessary safety conditions are in place, including an evacuation plan and guarantees that there will be no problems if something happens, then we will go." Marquez did not immediately respond ⁠to a request for comment.

Ducati said the Italian outfit would travel to Qatar. Aprilia are keen to race in Qatar with Spanish rider Jorge Martin, second in the standings behind Marquez ⁠after withdrawing from the Malaysian Grand Prix due ⁠to a wrist injury.

"We need to turn the page and look to the next chapter, Qatar, hoping it goes better, and keep this fight going to the last," said Aprilia's technical director Fabiano Sterlacchini. "This setback has certainly made things harder for us."

The MotoGP source confirmed that ‌no decision has been taken about ‌sporting sanctions if teams or riders do not participate in Qatar.