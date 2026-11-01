Kremlin aide says initial Ukraine talks should include only US, Russia, Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 01-11-2026 15:12 IST
Kremlin aide says initial Ukraine talks should include only US, Russia, Ukraine

The ​next round ​of ‌talks to ​find a settlement for the conflict ‌in Ukraine should initially be held in a trilateral format with ‌Russia, Ukraine and the ‌United States, Interfax news agency quoted a Kremlin aide as saying ⁠on Sunday.

Asked ​if ⁠Russia believed any European countries should ⁠be involved in negotiations, Kremlin ​aide Yuri Ushakov said: "We have working ⁠contacts with the Americans. Therefore, ⁠it ​is logical, of course, that at least the first ⁠rounds of negotiations should be held ⁠in ⁠a trilateral format."

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