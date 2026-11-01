Iranian negotiators in Doha to continue talks to end the US-Iran war, official says

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 01-11-2026 17:18 IST
Iranian negotiators in Doha to continue talks to end the US-Iran war, official says

Iranian negotiators were in Doha ​on Sunday for a third consecutive ​day of talks with ‌Qatari mediators aimed ​at pushing for a deal to end the US-Israeli war on Iran, an official briefed on ‌the discussions told Reuters.

The talks come amid concerns that the conflict could escalate again after the November 3 US midterm elections. President Donald Trump has said the ‌United States will not launch new attacks on Iran before the vote ‌and that talks with Tehran have been productive, though he has not ruled out further military action thereafter. Iran has repeatedly said it would respond to any new attacks by striking US ⁠and Israeli ​targets in neighbouring ⁠countries, as the eight-month-old war continues to disrupt global oil supplies and spill over across the ⁠Middle East.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issued a statement on Saturday ordering the ​armed forces to be prepared to respond to any attacks. The Iranian ⁠military later announced it was taking steps to improve its readiness. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ⁠said ​on Saturday that Trump has not decided whether to launch new strikes against Iran, but would prefer to resolve the conflict diplomatically.

Qatari mediators were ⁠in Tehran on Friday for discussions with Iranian officials before moving the talks ⁠to Doha on Saturday, ⁠an official had told Reuters. The talks were being coordinated in regular contacts with Washington, the official added.

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