Following is a ​summary of ​current science news ‌briefs.

Strange beaked 'hell ​chicken' is the first fruit-eating dinosaur

While ‌dinosaurs ate a lot of different things, including each other, fruit long seemed ‌to have been absent from ‌their menu. But scientists now have found fossils of a turkey-sized and toothless dinosaur ⁠possessing ​a ⁠parrot-like head that exhibited multiple adaptations for a ⁠specialized fruit diet. This first-known frugivorous ​dinosaur, named Infernogallus jamesi, lived about 66 ⁠million years ago during the Cretaceous Period ⁠at ​the twilight of the age of dinosaurs and displayed traits ⁠on its beak and jaws for ⁠mashing ⁠soft food like fruit. It is known from fossils ‌unearthed ‌in Montana and ​North Dakota.