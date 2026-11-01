Reuters Science News Summary
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Strange beaked 'hell chicken' is the first fruit-eating dinosaur
While dinosaurs ate a lot of different things, including each other, fruit long seemed to have been absent from their menu. But scientists now have found fossils of a turkey-sized and toothless dinosaur possessing a parrot-like head that exhibited multiple adaptations for a specialized fruit diet. This first-known frugivorous dinosaur, named Infernogallus jamesi, lived about 66 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period at the twilight of the age of dinosaurs and displayed traits on its beak and jaws for mashing soft food like fruit. It is known from fossils unearthed in Montana and North Dakota.