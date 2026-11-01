Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Samples for two suspected Ebola cases in Nigeria turn out negative

Health authorities in Nigeria investigating two suspected Ebola cases in the country's northeast region confirmed that the samples tested negative ​after two rounds of testing, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday. The two individuals had been isolated while officials ​carried out contact identification, listing and laboratory testing, authorities said in a post on X.

Sun Pharma's profit falls ‌on ​Organon deal charge; specialty drug sales remain strong

India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported a drop in second-quarter profit on Friday, as a one-time charge largely tied to its planned acquisition of Organon weighed, though demand for specialty medicines remained strong. The country's top drugmaker by revenue posted a consolidated net profit of 19.89 billion rupees ($209.31 million) in the quarter ended September 30, down from 31.18 billion rupees a year earlier.

Congo Ebola outbreak kills more than 5,000

The death toll from the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo ‌has surpassed 5,000, government data showed on Friday, as authorities had yet to find a way to control the country's deadliest Ebola epidemic on record. There are no approved treatments or vaccines to combat the rare Bundibugyo species, which is behind the outbreak in the Central African country.

Sanofi teases appetite for larger deals, lifts 2026 growth targets under new CEO Garijo

French drugmaker Sanofi said on Friday it was prepared to pursue larger deals as it seeks to rebuild its basket of experimental drugs for future growth under new CEO Belen Garijo.

Its shares rose nearly 6% to their highest since April and were among the top gainers in Europe as the company raised its 2026 growth targets for ‌the second time this year.

Exclusive-India orders Sun Pharma to halt eye-care drug production at plant after quality lapses

Indian drug regulators ordered Sun Pharmaceutical Industries to stop manufacturing, selling and distributing ophthalmic products made at its Assam facility after finding failure in its quality management system, documents reviewed by Reuters showed. The Central Drugs Standard Control ‌Organisation and the office of Drugs Controller Assam ordered the shutdown on August 20 after a joint federal-state inspection of the facility identified lapses in the system meant to ensure product quality and safety, following Sun Pharma's move in July to voluntarily recall about 11 eye-care brands.

Bangladesh death toll from dengue rises, unlikely to ease before December

Bangladesh recorded its highest monthly dengue death toll of the year in October, with experts warning the outbreak is unlikely to ease significantly before December. The outbreak has killed 418 people and led to more than 133,000 hospital admissions this year as of October 30, according to health ministry data. October alone accounted for 173 deaths, surpassing September's 148 and making it the deadliest month of 2026 so far.

Nigeria reports two suspected Ebola cases in northeast region

Health authorities in Nigeria are investigating two suspected Ebola cases ⁠in the country's northeast ​region, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday. The two individuals have ⁠been isolated while officials carry out contact identification, listing and laboratory testing, authorities said in a post on X.

US FDA issues warning on Medline beds after 2 deaths, 16 serious injuries

The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday warned of safety risks associated with Medline beds and accessories after the company reported two deaths and 16 serious injuries linked to fire, entrapment and asphyxiation hazards. According to the regulator, Medline ⁠has told customers it is discontinuing and exiting the market for all Medline-branded beds and associated products, including homecare, bariatric and long-term care beds, as well as pendants, accessories and replacement parts.

AstraZeneca CEO strikes bullish tone on pipeline as stock rallies

AstraZeneca unveiled plans on Friday to save about $1.5 billion annually to invest in its drug pipeline, sparking the biggest one-day share rally in a year ​as CEO Pascal Soriot moved to shift the focus back to growth after a turbulent few months. The more bullish tone signals a revival for the UK-based drugmaker, a long-term market success story, which saw some clinical trial setbacks and talk of a deal for smaller US rival Bristol Myers Squibb ⁠weigh on its shares earlier in the year.

US health department to remove broad black box warning from three estrogen patch products

The US health department on Friday approved the removal of the strictest "black box" warnings from the labels of three estradiol transdermal patches, the hormone therapies used to treat menopause symptoms. Women in the United States have been struggling to find hormone replacement treatments such as estrogen patches to ease symptoms, including mood ⁠swings, ​hot flashes and sleep disturbances, amid surging demand.

US court lifts ruling requiring Idaho to allow some abortions to protect women's health

A US appeals court on Friday paused a judge's ruling that said Idaho's near-total ban on abortion is unconstitutional because it does not provide exceptions for when pregnancies pose risks to women's health. The San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals said in a 2-1 decision that a doctor who sued over Idaho's abortion ban is unlikely to prevail on claims that the US Constitution protects the right to a health-saving abortion.

EMA to review Lundbeck's depression, anxiety drug Deanxit after serious side effects reported

The European Medicines Agency's risk-monitoring committee said on Friday it ⁠had begun reviewing Deanxit, a depression and anxiety medicine by Danish drugmaker H Lundbeck, following reports of serious neurological and psychiatric side effects. The EMA's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) will evaluate the reports and other available data before deciding whether to retain, amend, suspend or revoke the drug's marketing authorisation. The review is expected to ⁠conclude by March 2027.

US measles cases rise to 4,852, CDC says

The US CDC on Friday reported ⁠4,852 measles cases in the country as of October 29, up 264 cases from the previous update.

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US FDA approves Inovio's treatment for rare throat disease; shares surge

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Inovio Pharmaceuticals' treatment for a rare respiratory condition, marking the company's first approved product. Shares of Inovio were up 257% in extended trading.

Bayer wins Roundup weedkiller cancer trial while awaiting settlement ruling

Bayer won a trial on Thursday over claims by three women that its ‌Roundup weedkiller caused their cancer, while awaiting a broader ruling ‌from a separate court on the company's $7.25 billion effort to settle other Roundup cases. The trial was a test for the continued viability of Roundup lawsuits after a US Supreme ​Court ruling in Bayer's favour limited the legal claims that plaintiffs can bring.