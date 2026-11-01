Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US midterm campaign enters final weekend as Alaska, California ballot fights heat up

President Donald Trump's administration pressed a criminal investigation into Alaska’s pivotal US Senate race and said on Saturday it would likely take its fight over thousands of California mail-in ballots to the Supreme Court, as the midterm campaign for control of Congress entered its final weekend. In Alaska, federal prosecutors are investigating whether aides to Democratic challenger Mary Peltola helped to recruit a retired schoolteacher, ​Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., to run because his name is similar to the Republican incumbent, Senator Dan S. Sullivan. The closely contested race is seen as crucial to Democrats’ hopes of taking the Senate in Tuesday’s vote.

Judge orders Trump administration to cease threats to prosecute election officials

A US judge ordered the Justice Department on ​Friday to stop threatening to prosecute state and local election officials who do not comply with the Trump administration's demands related to voting by alleged non-citizens. The ruling comes days before next week's US midterm elections that will ‌determine control of Congress, where Republicans currently ​hold narrow majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate. Although several key races appear closely contested, polls favor Democrats to take control of the House and give them a plausible chance of a Senate majority.

Trump White House maps path to govern without Congress if Democrats win

President Donald Trump's White House has spent months preparing for a possible Democratic takeover of Congress, developing plans to keep advancing major parts of his agenda through executive power while bracing for investigations of his administration, according to a White House official and two people familiar with the plans. Senior officials, including deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and budget director Russell Vought, have been working with the White House Counsel's Office since April to identify executive actions on immigration, tariffs, housing costs and federal spending that Trump could pursue without congressional approval, said the three people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Explainer-How US news organizations will make midterm race calls

On Tuesday night, newsrooms across the US will call winners in one of the country's most closely contested midterm election cycles in recent years, long before all the votes are counted. Most television ‌networks and digital outlets rely on two providers for vote counts: the Associated Press or election-data firm Decision Desk HQ.

Trump administration plans to deport some Afghan immigrants to Afghanistan

President Donald Trump's administration plans to deport some Afghan immigrants to Afghanistan, a US official and a coalition of veterans and advocacy groups said on Friday. Many facing removal fled Afghanistan after the 2021 Taliban takeover and US withdrawal, said Shawn VanDiver, head of #AfghanEvac.

Trump administration accelerates criminal probe into Alaska Senate race

President Donald Trump's administration stepped up criminal and civil investigations into allegations that Democrats conspired to recruit a spoiler candidate in a critical Senate race in Alaska, officials said on Friday, injecting fresh uncertainty into Tuesday's midterm elections. The top federal prosecutor in Alaska, US Attorney Michael Heyman, said at a press conference that a Wednesday New York Times article about the effort had driven a "surge" of FBI resources, adding that he had assigned several prosecutors to the case and that investigative steps were taking place "intensely and swiftly."

White House hearing on Fed's Cook delayed to December, Hassett says

The White House has delayed until December a planned hearing into allegations of mortgage fraud by Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, President Donald Trump's top economic advisor said, though lawyers for Cook on Friday declined to confirm that any date had been agreed. "The president has asked a small set of his people to run a completely fair process that puts all the information on the table, and then the president will decide next steps," Kevin Hassett told Bloomberg TV on Thursday. "We in the White House, the White House counsel, ‌has worked very closely with Governor Cook's people. I think that they've agreed to a date in December to meet together and talk these things through."

Justice Department files request for preliminary injunction in Alaska election case

The US Justice Department on Friday asked a federal judge to issue a preliminary injunction that would block Alaska from certifying its Senate election result if Republican Senator Dan Sullivan loses and votes cast for another candidate named Dan J. Sullivan could theoretically change the outcome.

Fed officials make case for rate hikes amid ongoing inflation concerns

A trio of Federal Reserve officials made the case on Friday for more interest rate increases to combat high levels of inflation, in the first round of commentary made by ‌central bankers after this week’s monetary policy meeting that saw short-term borrowing costs left steady. Calling the current level of price pressures and the time inflation has been above the 2% “unacceptable,” Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan said the central bank has more work to do.

Explainer-Is it legal to recruit spoiler candidates in US elections?

The Justice Department is investigating allegations that Democrats recruited potential spoiler candidates to run in Alaska's US Senate race, and has asked a US judge to prevent certification of the vote if incumbent Republican Senator Daniel S. Sullivan loses narrowly. The race, in which Democratic former US Representative Mary Peltola is challenging Sullivan, could prove critical for determining the balance of power in the Senate in the November 3 midterm elections. President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans are battling to maintain majorities in both chambers.

Trump heads to Iowa, Kansas for rallies before midterms

President Donald Trump returns to the campaign trail on Sunday with rallies in Iowa and Kansas, Republican-leaning Farm Belt states where his party is fighting to hold US Senate seats, two days before midterm elections that will decide control of Congress. Trump, who spent Saturday at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida after weeks of campaigning across multiple states, won Iowa by double digits in 2024. But polls show Democrats tied with or leading Republicans in many of the state’s races, and Trump’s approval among rural Americans fell to a new low of 45% in October, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling. Kansas, which last elected a Democratic senator in 1932, is also facing an unexpectedly close race.

US judge orders ethics investigation into DOJ lawyers in golf course dispute

US District Judge Ana Reyes on Friday ordered an investigation into whether Department of Justice attorneys violated ethics rules in their defense of a lawsuit filed over President Donald Trump's planned renovation of a Washington-area golf course. Reyes expressed concerns during a hearing in Washington federal court that the ⁠attorneys had misrepresented the government's intention to continue ​with the renovation of the East Potomac Golf Links after she temporarily blocked the project.

Power bills and data centers cast rare spotlight on utilities in US midterms

US electricity prices had flown under the radar ⁠in past national elections, but they have become a major political issue in this year's midterms as Americans grow angry over rising utility bills and deals for power-hungry data centers. Nationwide, according to Energy Information Administration data, electricity prices for homes have risen more than 10% since 2024 when President Donald Trump was elected along with Republican majorities in both houses of the US Congress. Higher electricity prices have outpaced the rise in costs for other goods and services.

Tennessee execution survivor says she is isolated, in constant pain

Tennessee death row inmate Christa Pike, in her first statement after she survived a botched execution a month ago, said she was in constant physical and mental pain and largely isolated from other people in a prison hospital ward. Pike is being held in the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, the Tennessee prison where she has been housed for over 30 years after her conviction for a 1995 murder.

California ⁠governor asks US judges to resist Trump attempts to seize ballots

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday warned federal courts to be ready for potential attempts by President Donald Trump's administration to seize ballots during the upcoming midterm elections. Newsom, a Democrat, sent the warning letter to federal judges as the state's legal fight with the administration, which demanded records from California as part of a criminal investigation into noncitizen voting. On Friday, a US appeals court rejected the administration's bid, potentially setting up a showdown at the US Supreme Court.

Grand jury issues indictment in ICE-related crash, Texas officials say

A Texas grand jury has indicted a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer after he struck a man with his vehicle earlier this month, according to the Harris County District Attorney's office and media reports. ICE officer Mario Alberto Morales was charged with aggravated assault for hitting Miguel Parra ​Hernandez with his vehicle, according to an indictment cited by multiple US news outlets.

Trump calls $50 million contract for ex-lawyer Habba Mildon 'not acceptable'

President Donald Trump said on Saturday it was "unacceptable" for one of his former lawyers, Alina Habba Mildon, to secure a $50 million contract for herself while working at the US Department of Justice. "I thought it was totally obnoxious and outrageous, and it's not acceptable," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. "Not acceptable at all."

Democratic wins would shift Congress' trade debate but fall short of US tariff rollbacks

President Donald Trump's trade agenda will face a new source of friction if Democrats win control of Congress on ⁠Tuesday, with a cascade of oversight hearings and symbolic tariff rollback votes likely next year, but Trump will remain undeterred in his zeal for more tariff actions, trade experts and congressional aides say. Democrats are eager to pass legislation to negate many of Trump's tariffs and the more archaic statutes backing them, but any gains by the party will run into the reality of Trump's veto power.

Hanwha signs $269 million shipbuilding contract for US Navy

Hanwha Defense USA said on Sunday it had signed a $269 million contract with Tote Services to build a medium landing ship for US Navy. The 2,687-ton, 100-metre vessel is to be used for operations in disputed waters including the Indo-Pacific region, Hanwha said in a statement.

US approves $2.1 billion Patriot missile sale to Ukraine

The US State Department said on Friday it had approved the sale of 500 Patriot PAC-3 missiles to Ukraine for an estimated $2.1 billion, in what would be one of the most significant steps to supply defensive weapons to ⁠Kyiv since ​the start of the second Trump administration. Delayed missile deliveries have added to Ukraine's tensions with the US after President Donald Trump announced a diesel deal with Russia and criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for Ukraine's unwillingness to stop attacks on Russian refineries.

Trump says Flavio Bolsonaro can stay in US 'as long as he wants'

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, who lost his country's presidential election to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, can stay in the United States "as long as he wants." Trump, speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, said he has no plans to meet with Bolsonaro, who fled to the US after his election loss.

US court lifts ruling requiring Idaho to allow some abortions to protect women's health

A US appeals court on Friday paused a judge's ruling that said Idaho's near-total ban on abortion is unconstitutional because it does not provide exceptions for when pregnancies pose risks to women's health. The San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals said in a 2-1 decision that a doctor who sued over Idaho's abortion ban is unlikely to prevail on claims that the US Constitution protects the right to a health-saving abortion.

On again: Trump restores weekend campaign rallies in Iowa, Kansas

US President Donald Trump has restored canceled campaign rallies in Iowa and Kansas days before November 3 midterm elections, a White House official said on Friday. "Rallies are BACK ON! President Trump loves his supporters, and in addition to nearly 20 tele-rallies, he will hold back-to-back rallies ⁠in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Exclusive-Trump appointee Bill Pulte’s housing agency obstructed watchdog, report says

A top US housing regulator led by Trump appointee Bill Pulte refused to provide records to its internal watchdog, obstructing congressionally mandated reviews of its oversight of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and other housing lenders, according to a report reviewed by Reuters on Friday. The assertions escalate the Federal Housing Finance Agency's confrontation with the watchdog, and come amid broader efforts by President Donald Trump’s administration to weaken government inspectors general whose mission is to root out waste, fraud, and mismanagement across federal agencies and departments.

Preschool case tests religious conservatives' US Supreme Court win streak

A challenge at ⁠the US Supreme Court by Catholic groups to a Colorado law barring anti-LGBT discrimination at publicly funded preschools is testing whether conservative religious interests can extend their winning streak in major cases at the nation's top judicial ⁠body. The court, whose 6-3 conservative majority has taken a broad view of religious liberty, will hear arguments on Tuesday over a bid by the Archdiocese of Denver and other Catholic entities for an exemption from a Colorado preschool funding program's nondiscrimination requirement. Republican President Donald Trump's administration is backing the Catholic groups.

McDonald's must face lawsuit over McRib, US judge rules

A federal judge on Friday rejected McDonald's request to dismiss a proposed class action accusing it of defrauding consumers about the content of its McRib sandwich. The plaintiffs accused McDonald's of intentionally shaping McRib patties with ridges to resemble pork ribs and make diners believe the sandwich contains rib meat, an expensive cut known for its higher fat content and rich flavor.

US to return to standard time Sunday as lawmakers rebuff Trump push

President Donald Trump's months-long push to prod lawmakers to end the twice yearly practice of changing the clocks -- including posting the phone number of a US senator this month -- has run out of time this year. The United States will return to standard time on Sunday at 2 a.m. ET and it will continue until March 14, ‌despite Trump's repeated efforts to convince the Senate to follow the US House and make daylight saving time permanent year round.

ICE raids in ‌a California toss-up district spark accusations of voter intimidation

Federal immigration agents have fanned out across California’s Central Valley in recent weeks, stirring fear in Latino communities and allegations of voter intimidation in a toss-up race that could help decide control of the US House of Representatives. The planned surge in California was announced to agents in early October, an internal email seen by Reuters shows. ​And it was directed by the White House, according to a US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.