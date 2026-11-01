Soccer-Weghorst hits four for Twente in record-breaking 9-0 stunner against Excelsior

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 01-11-2026 21:50 IST
Soccer-Weghorst hits four for Twente in record-breaking 9-0 stunner against Excelsior

Wout Weghorst scored ​four goals as ​FC Twente defeated ‌10-man Excelsior ​9-0 on Sunday to record the biggest Eredivisie victory in ‌their club history, while inflicting the hosts' heaviest overall defeat. Excelsior's problems began five minutes into the ‌game when forward Nesto Groen received a straight ‌red card for a reckless, high challenge when his outstretched foot caught Robin Propper on the shoulder.

Twente capitalised ⁠on ​the numerical ⁠advantage with standout performances from Weghorst and from Norwegian ⁠Sondre Orjasaeter, who became the first player in the ​Eredivisie this century to register five assists in ⁠a single match. Weghorst completed a first-half hat-trick before adding ⁠his ​fourth goal from the penalty spot after the hour mark to cap a historic ⁠afternoon for the former Burnley and Manchester United striker.

Twente ⁠are ⁠fourth in the Dutch top-tier table while Rotterdam-based Excelsior are 14th.

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