Cricket-South Africa boost WTC final hopes with Australia series win

South Africa’s series victory over Australia has put them top of the world rankings and greatly enhanced their chances of returning to the World Test Championship final but they must still navigate a home series against England at the end of ‌the year.

The top two teams in the WTC points table for the 2025-27 cycle, which ends in March, advance to the final in London in June and South Africa are well placed after completing a come-from-behind 2-1 home series win over Australia at the weekend. They are on a points percentage of 71.43, narrowly behind New Zealand (72.22), but have overtaken Australia who, after their ‌176-run loss at Newlands on Saturday, dropped to 69.23.

South Africa need five wins from seven remaining tests in the 2025-27 cycle -- two at home to Bangladesh later this ‌month, a three-test tour by England over Christmas and New Year and two away in Sri Lanka in February -- to qualify for a second successive final and a chance to retain their title. They will be wary of the threat England pose as they begin a new era with Stephen Fleming as coach and Joe Root back as captain.

England have won three of their last four series in South Africa, drawing the other. TOUGH GOING

Even ⁠if South Africa ​lose points, their closest rivals will effectively be ⁠cancelling each other out, starting later this month when India (51.52) play two tests in Wellington and Christchurch against New Zealand, who then go to Australia in December for a four-test series, after which the Australians hit ⁠the road and go to India in January at the start of a five-test series. A win is worth 12 points, a tie six points each and a draw four points and there can be ​points deducted for a slow over rate. But key is that the final ranking is based on the percentage of total points won out of total ⁠points contested. Teams generally need a win percentage above 60% to qualify.

South Africa’s place in the last WTC final, where they beat Australia by five wickets at Lord’s in another dramatic rescue act, was controversial given that they ⁠played ​only 12 tests against moderate opposition while England played 22 tests and Australia and India 19 each over the same qualifying period. South Africa will again play fewer tests in this cycle than Australia, England and India but their credentials are greatly enhanced by beating India 2-0 away late last year and now securing the home success over Australia.

'ICONIC SERIES' “I ⁠think to go from 10 months of no test cricket to something like that, I think that will be remembered as one of the iconic test series, at least ⁠in this century," said South Africa captain Temba ⁠Bavuma.

"I’d like to believe two quality sides came up against each other and really forced each other to play their best cricket." Next year’s final has been confirmed for The Oval from June 9-13.

The first three editions have each produced a different champion. New Zealand ‌won the inaugural title in ‌2021, Australia took the mace in 2023 and South Africa ended their long wait for a ​major trophy last year. (Editing by Clare Fallon)