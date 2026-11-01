Binance sees net outflows of $3.64 billion after resumption of withdrawals
Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, said on Sunday it had net outflows of about $3.64 billion between 0600 and 1530 GMT on November 1 after a resumption of withdrawals. The outflows represented 2.1% of Binance's total $171 billion in assets under management, it said in a post on X.
Binance said it had processed over $4.64 billion in withdrawals and $1.01 billion in deposits during the period. It stressed, however, that "withdrawal volumes have declined and are stabilising as expected, while deposit volumes have remained substantial."