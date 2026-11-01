Binance sees net outflows of $3.64 billion after resumption of withdrawals

Binance, ​the ​world's biggest cryptocurrency ‌exchange, said ​on Sunday it had ‌net outflows of about $3.64 billion between 0600 and 1530 GMT on November ‌1 after a resumption ‌of withdrawals. The outflows represented 2.1% of Binance's total $171 billion in ⁠assets ​under ⁠management, it said in a ⁠post on X.

Binance said it ​had processed over $4.64 billion in withdrawals ⁠and $1.01 billion in deposits ⁠during ​the period. It stressed, however, that "withdrawal volumes have ⁠declined and are stabilising as expected, ⁠while ⁠deposit volumes have remained substantial."