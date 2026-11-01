Latvia's armed forces warn of airspace threat in two regions
Latvia's armed forces warned on Sunday of a threat in the airspace affecting two regions of the Baltic country, and it asked people there to stay inside for their safety.
Latvia's armed forces warned on Sunday of a threat in the airspace affecting two regions of the Baltic country, and it asked people there to stay inside for their safety.
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