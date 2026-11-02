Motor racing-Antonelli becomes youngest F1 champion at 20 years old

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2026 04:02 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 04:02 IST
Motor racing-Antonelli becomes youngest F1 champion at 20 years old

​Mercedes' Kimi ​Antonelli became ‌Formula One's ​youngest world champion at 20 years old ‌on Sunday in a red-flagged and restarted Mexico City Grand Prix won ‌by Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The first ‌Italian champion since 1953 finished third, sobbing with joy over the team radio ⁠as ​he took ⁠the chequered flag at the high-altitude Autodromo ⁠Hermanos Rodriguez, with his overall lead ​now an unassailable 119 points.

Ferrari's Lewis ⁠Hamilton started from pole position and took ⁠a ​close second place on an afternoon of drama with two ⁠safety cars, multiple crashes and an agonising ⁠33-minute ⁠halt with 25 of the 71 laps remaining.

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