Motor racing-Antonelli can be one of the greats and has nothing to prove, says Wolff 

Formula One's youngest champion Kimi Antonelli has nothing to ​prove and could be one of the greats, according to his Mercedes team ‌boss ​Toto Wolff.

The 20-year-old clinched the title in Mexico City on Sunday to also become the first Italian F1 world champion in 73 years. Wolff, whose team took Britain's Lewis Hamilton to six of his seven championships and also Germany's Nico Rosberg to the crown in 2016, told Reuters Antonelli had exceeded all expectations and was likely to take more ‌titles in years to come.

"If we provide him a car in the future then he's not going to be a one-hit wonder," said the Austrian ahead of Sunday's race. "And if someone else provides him with a car in the future, and we are not able, then he's going to win.

"He has all the ingredients of putting himself in a league with the great ones." FERRARI INTEREST NOT A CONCERN

Wolff said he was not worried about any rising clamour in Italy for Ferrari, the sport's ‌most successful and historic team but without a title of any sort since 2008, to try and sign his driver. "Fair enough as a question, no?" he said, speaking in his paddock office.

"You can imagine that for a young ‌Italian, in a Ferrari, that might be a topic one day. But the truth is, he knows and appreciates so much the role we played in the past. When we picked him up from 11, how we supported him. There is so much recognition and appreciation for having been with us. "I think we have a very long contract with him. I would have no doubt of him driving for us even without a contract. Even with a car that wouldn't be able to win championships, because he has that appreciation with what we've achieved together.

"Now, will there be ⁠in the future ​an interest to drive for Ferrari? Maybe there will be, but ⁠you just need to recognise." Antonelli had a difficult debut season in 2025 with Wolff saying he had faced quite a backlash from other drivers and their managers at his decision to bring in someone so young.

He recalled some saying it was a joke for such a seemingly raw ⁠rookie to go straight into a top team, with others "bombarding" him with messages saying it was reckless and irresponsible and Antonelli needed another year in Formula Two. "And then I heard that all year long last year: 'You saw it was a mistake. He's too young. He's ​too up and down.'"

None of the critics had apologised, said the Austrian. NOTHING TO PROVE

Antonelli has won nine races, including five in a row. He triumphed at his home Italian Grand Prix by coming from the ⁠back of the field and also stood on top of the podium in Monaco and Spa, two of the classics any driver yearns to have on their resume. Wolff said none of this should have come as a surprise to those who had seen what Antonelli did in the junior series or ⁠were ​aware of how much nurturing and preparation Mercedes had done over the past nine years, spending millions along the way.

"This kid has nothing to prove any more," Wolff said, listing Antonelli's domination in karting and titles in single-seaters. "He has nothing to prove any more because he's proven the last eight years that he's been the best."

The Austrian said champions like Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen recognised immediately the arrival of a new talent and threat. "When you see the ⁠interaction between Max and Kimi, and Lewis and Kimi, it's always like 'game recognises game'," he added. "From the first time Kimi came on track, Max recognised. And they see it by following. You can see it's different."

Wolff said he ⁠also had no worries that Antonelli's head might be turned ⁠by fame and fortune or by wanting to enjoy the fruits of his success. "We have a good structure around him," he said. "We've built a wall around him. His family, he has all the right values. He has the right mentors around. I think we're shielding him against possible influences.

"You know, he finds it quite astonishing that people ask for ‌autographs or selfies. He's like 'Really? Is that ‌happening to me?' So I don't think he's at risk of becoming the kind of flamboyant young superstar. It's not ​going to happen."