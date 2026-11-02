Trump floats 'concept' of US-Canada deal that includes pipeline after conversation with Carney

​US President Donald Trump said on Sunday ​that his administration has the "concept" of ‌a ​new trade deal with Canada even as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the two leaders had a good conversation on the future ‌of trade between their countries, which have been embroiled in a trade dispute.

"I spoke to him again yesterday, and we have the concept of a deal that's going to be great for our ‌farmers, great for our country, and we'll be fine for that," Trump told reporters in Dubuque, Iowa. Carney ‌earlier on Sunday posted on social media that their exchange "builds on recent constructive discussions on the outlines of a mutually beneficial trade deal" that would create jobs, improve affordability, and fully respect Canada’s languages, culture, and sovereignty.

"Our teams will now ⁠be working ​in the coming weeks ⁠to deliver that outcome," Carney wrote on X. Trump said the scope of an agreement would include the Keystone XL pipeline, ⁠a project that former President Joe Biden had canceled in 2021.

"They're going to build the Keystone Pipeline," Trump ​said on Sunday. "They're going to pay for it. … We're going to give them the route, and ⁠it's largely been determined." Carney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Trump's remarks.

Canada and the ⁠United ​States have slapped billions of dollars in tariffs on each other in recent months. The imposition of tariffs on Canada has emerged as an issue in some northern US border states like ⁠Michigan and Maine before US midterm elections on Tuesday. Trump said last week that a trade deal ⁠with Canada was coming soon, ⁠but Canada had previously reported limited progress in trade talks, despite efforts to ease tariffs on steel and autos.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and ‌Gram Slattery in ‌Dubuque, Iowa; Editing by Will Dunham, Deepa Babington, Sergio ​Non and Chizu Nomiyama)