Ukrainian air force says public air raid alert app sent erroneous alerts after being hacked

Ukraine's Air Force said late ‌on Sunday that the public air raid alert app had been hacked.

The app for ‌a short time showed Kyiv and ‌other areas subject to nuclear and chemical alerts and the threat of street combats. An erroneous message ⁠said ​Russia's hypersonic ⁠Oreshnik missile had been deployed. "The air alert app appears ⁠to have been subjected to enemy influence," the ​air force said on Telegram. "There is ⁠no radiation threat! Stay calm and follow our updates ⁠on ​our channel!"

The abnormality later disappeared. Ukraine's Ministry for Digital Transformation said the app was ⁠not in operation, but other means of ⁠alerting ⁠the public were functioning as were air raid sirens.