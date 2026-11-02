South Korean President vows to make bold AI investments to boost growth
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung vowed on Monday to make bold investments in artificial intelligence to boost the country's economic growth potential, in an address to parliament seeking approval of next year's budget spending plans. The administration of President Lee proposed in September a record jump in government spending next year to 820.9 trillion won ($615.62 billion) in a bid to strengthen the country's technological edge amid the global AI race.
Buoyed by the AI investment boom, South Korean exports are expected to reach $1 trillion this year, but inequality is also widening, Lee said, as he pledged active government spending for "growth for all". ($1 = 1,333.4600 won)