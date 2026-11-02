Cricket-Australia rest test players for short-format series against England
Australia have rested most of their frontline test players for the home one-day international and Twenty20 series against England over the next month.
Australia have rested most of their frontline test players for the home one-day international and Twenty20 series against England over the next month.
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