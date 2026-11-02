Ex-Shell CEO van Beurden to chair Castrol as Stonepeak closes deal with BP

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 12:58 IST
Ex-Shell CEO van Beurden to chair Castrol as Stonepeak closes deal with BP

Former Shell ​CEO Ben van Beurden ‌will chair Castrol's ​board after Stonepeak completed its acquisition of a 65% stake in the lubricants ‌maker from BP on Monday, the US private equity firm said.

BP agreed the stake sale last year and will retain a 35% stake ‌in a new joint venture with Stonepeak. The oil ‌major separately confirmed on Monday that it would use $6 billion in after-tax proceeds to trim debt and bolster its finances. "This deal brings meaningful cash proceeds ⁠to ​bp today while retaining ⁠a valuable stake in Castrol’s future growth," BP Chief Executive Meg O'Neill ⁠said in a statement.

BP's net debt has fallen to $13.9 billion, allowing ​it to reach its net debt target a year ahead ⁠of schedule, it said last week. Stonepeak said in conjunction with the closing, Castrol ⁠has appointed ​a new board chaired by van Beurden, the former CEO of Shell and current chairman of Clariant AG.

The board ⁠will include four independent directors including the chair, three directors affiliated with ⁠Stonepeak, two directors ⁠from BP and one director from CPP Investments, which is also investing as an indirect minority ‌holder.

TRENDING

1
California governor asks US judges to resist Trump attempts to seize ballots

California governor asks US judges to resist Trump attempts to seize ballots

Global
2
Horse racing-Sovereignty returns to win Breeders' Cup Classic

Horse racing-Sovereignty returns to win Breeders' Cup Classic

Global
3
Trump says Flavio Bolsonaro can stay in US 'as long as he wants' 

Trump says Flavio Bolsonaro can stay in US 'as long as he wants' 

Global
4
Motor racing-Ocon denies 'physical altercation' as Hirakawa replaces him as reserve driver with Haas

Motor racing-Ocon denies 'physical altercation' as Hirakawa replaces him as ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Transforming the Ocean: Can Seafood Giants Protect Our Food Supply?

Is AI Making Work Feel Harder? Your Prompting Habits Could Be Part of the Explanation

Learning Crisis Grips Philippines as 99% of Grade 10 Students Fall Below Proficiency Standards

Why Asia-Pacific Must Fix Digital Trade Rules Before Small Businesses Miss Out on Future Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026