China's foreign minister pushes for dialogue to resolve Middle East conflict

​China's Foreign ​Minister Wang ‌Yi said ​on Monday that all parties ‌in the Middle East conflict should focus on political solutions rather ‌than resorting to arms again, ‌in a meeting with an Iranian national security official in Beijing. Dialogue ⁠and ​negotiation ⁠are the way to resolve Middle ⁠East conflicts, Wang said to ​Ali Bagheri Kani, the deputy ⁠secretary of the Iran Supreme National ⁠Security ​Council, according to Chinese state new agency Xinhua.

Wang also ⁠said China supports Iran in ⁠safeguarding ⁠its sovereignty and security.