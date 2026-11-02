China's foreign minister pushes for dialogue to resolve Middle East conflict
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that all parties in the Middle East conflict should focus on political solutions rather than resorting to arms again, in a meeting with an Iranian national security official in Beijing. Dialogue and negotiation are the way to resolve Middle East conflicts, Wang said to Ali Bagheri Kani, the deputy secretary of the Iran Supreme National Security Council, according to Chinese state new agency Xinhua.
Wang also said China supports Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty and security.