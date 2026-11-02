Ukraine says Russia used Oleshky truce to rearm, Moscow assumes Kyiv did same

​Ukraine's General Staff said on Monday that Russian forces had used a humanitarian ceasefire last week in the Russian-held southern town of Oleshky to strengthen their military positions, which Moscow said it assumed Kyiv had also done.

The ‌six—day ceasefire — brokered through US first lady Melania Trump — was meant to allow aid deliveries and civilian evacuations from the frontline town. In total, nearly 800 people were evacuated, Melania Trump said on X. However, Ukraine's General Staff said it had recorded rotations of Russian units, fortification of positions, expansion of anti—drone measures along ‌roads, and increased logistics activity including deliveries of ammunition.

"Under the ceasefire introduced for the humanitarian operation in Oleshky, units of the Defence Forces of ‌Ukraine ensured that the ceasefire was observed, and acted exclusively within the framework of the agreements reached," the General Staff said in a statement on X. "The enemy, by contrast, used the humanitarian pause to improve its positions."

KREMLIN SAYS REGROUPING DURING TRUCE IS STANDARD PRACTICE In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had no specific information about Russian military operations, but that he ⁠assumed Ukrainian ​forces had also used the ceasefire ⁠to regroup.

"This is standard practice in such situations. But I'm not familiar with the specifics," he said. In a video address on Facebook, Ukraine's 34th Separate Marine Brigade "Borysfen" urged residents of the ⁠Kherson region not to ignore air raid sirens, saying Russia had "used the ceasefire to prepare and strengthen its capabilities".

It said there were reasons to expect an intensification ​of hostilities following the end of the truce. The ceasefire, which took effect on October 27, expired at 2100 GMT on Sunday. It was ⁠the longest local pause in fighting since Russia's full—scale invasion in 2022.

Russian human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova said fewer than 750 people were left behind in Oleshky after the evacuations. She said ⁠that, ​with Melania Trump mediating, there would be monthly humanitarian aid deliveries to Oleshky. "There are still people in Oleshky who need help," she said.

Ukraine's human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, said on Sunday that both sides had "upheld the obligations they undertook throughout the duration of this period". There were reports on Monday ⁠that hostilities had resumed.

Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, said there had been a drone strike in the centre of the ⁠city, which lies opposite Oleshky on ⁠the west bank of the Dnipro River in Ukrainian-held territory. No casualties were reported. The governor of Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, said Russian forces had carried out aerial attacks or shelling on 16 settlements in Ukrainian—controlled parts of the region, including ‌the city of ‌Kherson, in the 24 hours to 0400 GMT on Monday.