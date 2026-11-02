South Korean president's passport details leaked online, broadcaster reports

South Korean President ​Lee Jae Myung's passport ​details and those ‌of some ​of his staff were leaked online in a file posted ‌in June on a paid website, the South Korean broadcaster KBS reported on Monday. The passport information of ‌168 people including Lee, his security officers and ‌National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac was posted on the website in early June, the report said.

KBS said it had ⁠informed ​the presidential ⁠Blue House of after becoming aware of the leak. The ⁠office said it was looking into the matter and intended ​to take immediate action, according to the report. The ⁠file was posted under the name "passenger list" days before Lee's ⁠trip ​to Europe earlier this year, it added.

Lee travelled to Belgium and Italy in June, ⁠and also to France for a Group of Seven ⁠leaders' summit. It ⁠was unclear how the confidential file was uploaded or who downloaded it, the ‌report ‌said.