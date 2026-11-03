US struck Iran's Qeshm Island, Wall Street Journal reports

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 06:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 06:32 IST
US struck Iran's Qeshm Island, Wall Street Journal reports

(Updates with background in paragraphs 2,6,7, ​8 and more from ​report in paragraph 3 ‌and ​4) WASHINGTON, Nov 2 - The United States struck Iran's Qeshm Island, the Wall ‌Street Journal reported on Monday, citing US officials.

The reporting follows several explosions on the island, which is situated on the Strait ‌of Hormuz, according to state media outlet IRNA. The attack was ‌the latest in a series of limited strikes carried out by Washington in recent weeks, the Wall Street Journal said.

It added that ⁠strikes have ​been carried ⁠out on a smaller scale and purposefully kept secret so as ⁠not to signal any intent of resuming its major military campaign ​against Iran. The US Central Command did not immediately respond ⁠to a request for comment.

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trumpraised ⁠doubts about ​whether he would follow through on a threatened resumption of military strikes against Iran and said a ⁠deal with Tehran could happen. Asked by reporters if he was considering ⁠striking Iran ⁠after Tuesday's midterm elections, Trump replied "no."

Washington and Tehran have been at war since February 28.

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