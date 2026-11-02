French central banker: markets may be over-reacting to politics
France can pass its 2027 budget even without a vote in parliament and financial markets are likely over-reacting to the political situation as a presidential election next year approaches, Bank of France Governor Emmanuel Moulin said on Monday. French lawmakers are in the process of debating the government's 2027 budget, but its lack of majority means it may need to resort to passing the legislation by forcing it through parliament with constitutional powers without a vote.
"It is highly likely that we will have a budget, and so the markets may be over-reacting to the political situation in France," Moulin told a conference in Barcelona organised by El Pais. "Furthermore, it is also important that all the candidates standing in the presidential election clearly demonstrate their commitment to reducing the deficit, which is essential for reducing France's debt," he added.