Putin orders private data centres to set aside 10% of capacity to support IT infrastructure

Russian owners of ​non-state data centres will ​be required to ‌reserve 10% ​of their capacity to help keep Russia's IT infrastructure running, ‌according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday. This mechanism would allow Russian authorities to ‌quickly access available data centre capacity if needed.

Russian data ‌centres have become targets of Ukrainian drone attacks in recent weeks, with facilities operated by technology companies Yandex and Sberbank ⁠struck ​in ⁠October. Putin instructed the Digital Development Ministry to conduct an inventory of ⁠available capacity and floor space at privately owned data ​centres across Russia.

A special government commission, to be ⁠established under the decree, will be empowered to order the ⁠release ​of the reserved capacity, with operators required to provide access within 24 hours of such ⁠a decision. The decree also allows for the temporary use ⁠of ⁠data centres located abroad, subject to approval by the FSB security service.