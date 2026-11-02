Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russian bombing kills 18 in southeastern Zaporizhzhia region

​Ukrainian ​President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ‌said on ​Monday that Russian ‌forces had bombed a village in southeastern Zaporihzhia ‌region, killing 18 ‌people and injuring five.

Zelenskiy, writing on Telegram, said ⁠Russian ​forces initially ⁠dropped aerial bombs on ⁠a school in ​the village of Komyshuvakha used ⁠for distributing humanitarian assistance. ⁠Nine bombs ​followed in a repeat strike, ⁠including a strike on ⁠a shelter ⁠used by residents.