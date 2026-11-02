Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russian bombing kills 18 in southeastern Zaporizhzhia region
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Russian forces had bombed a village in southeastern Zaporihzhia region, killing 18 people and injuring five.
Zelenskiy, writing on Telegram, said Russian forces initially dropped aerial bombs on a school in the village of Komyshuvakha used for distributing humanitarian assistance. Nine bombs followed in a repeat strike, including a strike on a shelter used by residents.