Flag football-NFL-backed Premier Flag league to launch in summer 2027

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 23:29 IST
Flag football-NFL-backed Premier Flag league to launch in summer 2027

The NFL and ​TMRW Sports will launch ​their professional flag ‌football league ​Premier Flag in summer 2027, the two sides said on Monday, unveiling the ‌league's brand identity with an eye toward the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. The non-tackle form of the gridiron game makes its ‌Olympic debut in LA and the NFL has moved ‌aggressively to promote the sport and harness its commercial potential, with the men's and women's professional league a key piece of its strategy.

"We’re ⁠building a ​global platform ⁠to showcase the world’s top flag football players and to engage fans ⁠in a premium experience," Brian Flinn, NFL senior vice president, global ​flag football, said in a statement. "The launch of Premier ⁠Flag creates a new professional opportunity for the world’s best players."

The Tiger ⁠Woods-backed ​TMRW Sports will serve as the operational partner for Premier Flag, with a US host city to be ⁠announced in the coming weeks. The league, backed by an investor group ⁠that includes ⁠all 32 NFL team owners, plans to build the first purpose-built stadium for flag football.

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