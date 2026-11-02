Czech court acquits and releases Chinese man accused of spying, news agency says

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 23:59 IST
Czech court acquits and releases Chinese man accused of spying, news agency says

A Prague court ruled on ​Monday that a Chinese man suspected ​of espionage in the ‌Czech Republic was ​not guilty and ordered his release, the news agency CTK reported. The man, who had worked in Prague ‌as a journalist, was arrested in January, accused of building up connections with Czech officials and collecting information that may be harmful to the Czech Republic.

But a court ‌ruled that his activity was not criminal, CTK said. A state attorney appealed ‌both the ruling and the release from custody, sending the case to a higher court, CTK said. Yang Yiming, who had denied wrongdoing, was not ordered to remain in the country, but ⁠his ​lawyer said he ⁠was not planning to leave at the moment, it said.

Yang, who Czech media said was a ⁠reporter for a Communist Party-affiliated newspaper, had been charged with conducting "unauthorised activity for a ​foreign power". Chinese authorities had demanded the release of the man while commenting ⁠on the June detention of a Czech citizen in China.

The Czech man has been held in ⁠China ​on suspicion of national security offences, Chinese officials said. Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka has said the cases were unrelated.

Beijing and Prague have signalled a ⁠warming of diplomatic ties in recent months after tensions under the previous Czech administration due ⁠to its ⁠strong ties with Taiwan, the democratically governed island claimed by China. The Czech government in power since last December has sought a ‌more pragmatic ‌relationship with Beijing.

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bend under AI stress; Apple earnings loom

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bend under AI stress; Apple earnings loom

Global
2
Russian emergencies ministry's mobile app hit by cyberattack, TASS says

Russian emergencies ministry's mobile app hit by cyberattack, TASS says

Global
3
Erdogan says South Korea could partner in Turkey's Sinop nuclear project, Yonhap reports

Erdogan says South Korea could partner in Turkey's Sinop nuclear project, Yo...

Global
4
Trump floats 'concept' of US-Canada deal that includes pipeline talking to Carney

Trump floats 'concept' of US-Canada deal that includes pipeline talking to C...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Transforming the Ocean: Can Seafood Giants Protect Our Food Supply?

Is AI Making Work Feel Harder? Your Prompting Habits Could Be Part of the Explanation

Learning Crisis Grips Philippines as 99% of Grade 10 Students Fall Below Proficiency Standards

Why Asia-Pacific Must Fix Digital Trade Rules Before Small Businesses Miss Out on Future Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026