US Senator wants 'full accounting' of Air Force One White House flyover

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 00:06 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 00:06 IST
US Senator wants 'full accounting' of Air Force One White House flyover

​Senator Tammy ​Duckworth on Monday ‌asked government ​agencies to offer a "full accounting" ‌of the decision to allow a White House flyover by the ‌US presidential airplane as part of ‌a children's Halloween party last week.

Duckworth, who is the top Democrat ⁠on ​subcommittee overseeing ⁠the Federal Aviation Administration, said flight-tracking data ⁠show the aircraft on Thursday ​made two passes over the White ⁠House between roughly 400 and 1,000 ⁠feet and ​close to top of the Washington Monument. She ⁠called it a "dangerous stunt" below ⁠the ⁠minimum safe altitude required by the FAA.

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