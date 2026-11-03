US Senator wants 'full accounting' of Air Force One White House flyover
Senator Tammy Duckworth on Monday asked government agencies to offer a "full accounting" of the decision to allow a White House flyover by the US presidential airplane as part of a children's Halloween party last week.
Duckworth, who is the top Democrat on subcommittee overseeing the Federal Aviation Administration, said flight-tracking data show the aircraft on Thursday made two passes over the White House between roughly 400 and 1,000 feet and close to top of the Washington Monument. She called it a "dangerous stunt" below the minimum safe altitude required by the FAA.