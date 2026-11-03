Trump says deal with Iran 'could happen'
President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran wants to make a deal to end the US war against Tehran and that such an agreement "could happen."
He did not immediately provide details.
President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran wants to make a deal to end the US war against Tehran and that such an agreement "could happen."
He did not immediately provide details.
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