Trump says deal with Iran 'could happen'

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 01:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 01:04 IST
Trump says deal with Iran 'could happen'

‌President Donald ​Trump said ‌on Monday that Iran wants to ‌make a ‌deal to end the ⁠US ​war against ⁠Tehran and ⁠that such an ​agreement "could happen."

He did ⁠not immediately ⁠provide ​details.

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